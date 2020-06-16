DC Circ. Rejects Trump's 'Far-Flung' Drug Pricing Rule

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration's effort to force pharmaceutical companies to disclose drug prices in television ads, saying the rule's "far-flung" attempt to lower prescription costs has no legal basis. A three-judge panel backed a lower court's decision that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its regulatory authority by issuing a rule in May 2019 that required pharmaceutical companies to disclose wholesale prices of drugs over $35. "The department acted unreasonably in construing its regulatory authority to include the imposition of a sweeping disclosure requirement that is largely untethered to the actual administration of...

