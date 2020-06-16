Judge Probing SocGen's Scandal-Linked $2.5B Tax Credit

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors in Paris appointed an investigative judge to examine whether France's government illegally gave Société Générale SA a €2.2 billion ($2.5 billion) tax credit in the wake of a historic trading scandal inside the investment bank. The appointment of Judge Aude Buresi expands a probe undertaken by the public prosecutor's office in the French capital last year, according to a statement Tuesday from David Koubbi, a lawyer for the French anti-corruption group Anticor. Until two years ago, Koubbi was an attorney for Jérôme Kerviel, who as a junior trader on Société Générale's derivatives desk nearly brought down the company in January...

