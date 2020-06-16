City's Pot Residency Preference Unconstitutional, Co. Claims

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A cannabis business with ties to industry giant Acreage Holdings has sued the city of Portland, Maine, over a policy that favors local residents who apply for a dispensary license, taking on the city after the business successfully sued the state of Maine over a similar residency rule. Wellness Connection is asking a Maine federal judge for an injunction barring Portland from awarding local applicants extra points as they contend for one of the city's 20 dispensary licenses, arguing the preferential treatment violates the Constitution's dormant Commerce Clause. Wellness Connection has applied for a Portland dispensary license, according to the suit...

