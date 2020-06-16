DOJ Whistleblowers To Testify On Political Interference

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- One of the four career prosecutors who quit Roger Stone's case after senior U.S. Department of Justice officials intervened in the prosecution of the confidant of President Donald Trump will testify before a House committee next week and will be joined by another official set to discuss allegations of political interference at the agency's Antitrust Division. Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., on Tuesday issued subpoenas for testimony during an oversight hearing slated for June 24 from Aaron S.J. Zelinsky about the department's handling of Stone's prosecution after political appointees intervened and sought a less severe sentence. A second subpoena was issued...

