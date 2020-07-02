Top State & Local Tax Cases Of 2020: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- From a U.S. Supreme Court decision ending a challenge to a decades-old tribal tax sovereignty standard to state supreme court rulings on emerging issues including apportionment and cloud computing, the first half of 2020 gave tax professionals plenty to analyze. Some of the loudest words from the bench were those left unsaid. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to reconsider precedence that shielded tribal casinos from state taxes, while a denial from Washington's Supreme Court closed the door on progressive taxation and opened a long-shuttered window for local income taxes. With the exception of a Louisiana Supreme Court case affirming Wayfair thresholds...

