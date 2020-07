Rising Star: Latham's Fiona Maclean

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Fiona Maclean of Latham & Watkins LLP advised Credit Suisse in a first-of-its-kind transaction to develop a multijurisdictional wealth management platform with fintech provider Privé and guided the migration of BlackRock's...

To view the full article, register now.