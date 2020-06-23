'Independent Economic Value' Crucial In Trade Secret Cases

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Trade secret cases frequently arise from instances of employee turnover. Disgruntled former employees are among the likeliest misappropriators of a firm's protected business practices and nonpatented technology. And yet, despite a sustained period of nearly record-low unemployment, trade secret filings and damages awards have grown substantially in recent years. According to a 2018 Lex Machina analysis, for example, the rate of trade secret litigation filings, which had been fairly stable from 2009 through 2016, increased by over 20% in the subsequent years. The explanations for this trend are varied and complex, touching on evolving case law, a patent litigation environment rich...

