Cellino & Barnes Battle Ends With Deal To Wind Down Firm

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The warring partners who brought Buffalo, New York-based personal injury firm Cellino & Barnes PC national recognition — and massive profits — have struck a deal to close up shop, according to a lawyer involved in the negotiations. While the terms of the settlement are confidential, Ross Cellino Jr.'s counsel said both sides signed papers Monday and Tuesday that were being held in escrow and called for a winding down of the business. Cellino & Barnes "is still functioning and advertising, and still working for clients," said Cellino attorney Terrence Connors. "It will continue to do so as it morphs into...

