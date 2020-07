Rising Star: Latham's Basil Al-Jafari

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT) -- Basil Al-Jafari of Latham & Watkins LLP has advised on several multibillion-dollar transactions in the Middle East, including representing the underwriters for Saudi Aramco's historic $29.4 billion initial public offering, earning...

