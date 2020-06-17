Ex-Okla. GC Who Faked Email Threats Gets Suspension

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma high court on Tuesday suspended the state Department of Health's former general counsel from practicing law for one year after she admitted to sending herself bogus threatening emails purportedly from marijuana advocates while she was in charge of drafting medical marijuana rules. Julia Ezell, who pled guilty in 2018 to two misdemeanor counts of falsely reporting a crime and using a computer to violate Oklahoma statutes, has been on interim suspension since November. In a narrow majority opinion in her disciplinary proceeding, the Oklahoma Supreme Court set the clock for Ezell's suspension at the beginning of her interim suspension,...

