Rising Star: Cravath's Allison M. Wein

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Allison Wein of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP has helped steer several blockbuster deals, including Disney's $85 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox and Occidental's $57 billion Anadarko buy, earning her...

