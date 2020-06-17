Dairy Co-Op Fights Suit Over Piece Of $433M Dean Foods Buy

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Dairy Farmers of America has urged a North Carolina federal court to toss a lawsuit from Food Lion LLC challenging a slice of the cooperative's recent purchase of assets from bankrupt milk producer Dean Foods, calling the case too speculative to stand. Food Lion and another dairy co-op filed the suit in May, seeking to undo Dairy Farmers of America's purchase of three milk processing facilities in North and South Carolina as part of a broader $433 million Dean Foods deal that had previously been approved by the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division. DFA noted in a Tuesday motion to dismiss...

