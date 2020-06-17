DLA Piper Accused Of Double-Crossing Propane Client

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Ferrellgas Partners LP has accused DLA Piper of trying to play both sides of its debt reorganization efforts, saying in a new suit that a leader of the firm's restructuring group accidentally sent an invoice to the company's general counsel that detailed work going against Ferrellgas' best interest. The national propane supplier accused DLA Piper of misusing confidential information it became privy to while advising Ferrellgas during investor negotiations and a possible debt restructuring in Kansas state court Monday. The company claims DLA Piper violated its fiduciary duty and went against their contract by using the private information to advise a...

