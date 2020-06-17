For Black Attorneys, Floyd Killing Hits Home

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- For her own well-being, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC partner April Byrd normally avoids the videos of black men being killed by the police, which seem to surface unendingly, one after the other. But when George Floyd's last moments appeared as a news alert on her phone, she opened it. What she saw during those 8 minutes and 46 seconds took root deep within her. "It was horrific and not something that will ever leave me," the black litigator told Law360. "It has diminished me as a human being." The collective grief and rage unleashed by Floyd's killing compelled millions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS