After Winning Supreme Court Battle, Adviser Settles With SEC

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A former investment adviser who successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that the administrative law judge in his U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proceedings was appointed unconstitutionally has agreed to pay $25,000 to settle his case with the SEC, ending eight years of litigation, according to Tuesday SEC filings. Raymond J. Lucia, who once touted his "Buckets of Money" retirement strategy on a nationally syndicated radio show, had argued that his SEC hearing before an ALJ and the subsequent sanctions against him, including a lifetime ban and $300,000 fine, violated his rights because the judge was not constitutionally authorized to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS