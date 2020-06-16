Airman Linked To 'Boogaloo' Charged In Oakland Court Killing

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors unveiled charges Tuesday against a U.S. Air Force sergeant accused of fatally shooting a Federal Protective Service contract security officer guarding a California district courthouse during recent protests, noting that the man had ties to the extremist "Boogaloo" movement that promotes inciting a violent uprising. Sgt. Steven Carrillo, 32, is charged with one count of murder of a person assisting an officer or employee of the federal government and one count of attempted murder, according to the criminal complaint lodged in California federal court. Prosecutors allege that Carrillo was behind the drive-by shooting of 53-year-old Dave Patrick Underwood on...

