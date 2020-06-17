EU Insurers Call For Simplified Pensions Reporting Plan

Law360, London (June 17, 2020, 2:46 PM BST) -- Europe's insurers called on the sector's regulator Wednesday to streamline the information that they must submit under a blocwide pensions product ahead of its launch next year. Insurance Europe, a trade group for the bloc's industry, asked the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority to clarify and streamline how much information insurers must report when offering the pan-European personal pension product. Insurers, banks and occupational pension funds will begin offering the schemes from 2021. The pan-European pension products will have standard features wherever they are sold, allowing savers to sign up and top up their investments from anywhere in Europe. But...

