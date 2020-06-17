FCA Fines Commerzbank £37.8M For Money Laundering Fails

Law360, London (June 17, 2020, 11:27 AM BST) -- Britain's banking watchdog hit the London arm of Commerzbank AG with a £37.8 million ($47.4 million) fine on Wednesday over shortcomings in its anti-money laundering controls that "created a significant risk" that crime was going undetected. Commerzbank was aware of weaknesses in its systems but failed to take "reasonable and effective" steps to remedy them, the City regulator has said. (AP) The Financial Conduct Authority said the big German lender was aware of weaknesses in its systems between 2012 and 2017, but failed to take "reasonable and effective" steps to remedy them even though the regulator repeatedly raised concerns. These included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS