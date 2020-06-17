Advisers Told To Improve Homeowner Equity Release Advice

Law360, London (June 17, 2020, 5:34 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s market watchdog sounded alarm bells Wednesday after it found some homeowners were being lured into expensive equity release plans without being given the proper advice. Poor advice from equity release advisers may be causing 'significant harm' to some vulnerable customers, a review by the Financial Conduct Authority found. The watchdog has been reviewing later life lending for consumers aged 55 and over, focusing on lifetime mortgages — which allow people to borrow money using their property. The regulator found that some customers were not being given tailored advice, while others were being rushed through the process without the proper...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS