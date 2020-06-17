Judge Refuses To Exit Trans Athlete Suit Over Word Choice

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge said he will not recuse himself from litigation brought by female athletes who oppose transgender athletes' participation in sports, dismissing objections to language he used in the case and saying "objective members of the public" would agree with him. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny on Tuesday rejected the suggestion that he might appear to have bias in the matter because he instructed the parties to refer to transgender athletes as "transgender females" rather than "males," according to his order. Judge Chatigny said he disagreed that he was showing a "preconceived conclusion" by using the term "transgender...

