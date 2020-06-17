Ex-Warburg Pincus Execs Tap Fried Frank For €392M Fund

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Corten Capital, a U.K.-based private equity firm launched by former executives at Warburg Pincus, said Wednesday that it has wrapped up its debut fund after securing €392 million ($440 million) from investors, with assistance from legal counsel Fried Frank. The fund, called Corten Capital I LP, bested its original €300 million target, drawing capital commitments from a group of investors that includes university endowments and family offices spread throughout North America, Europe and Asia, according to the announcement. Two of the founders of Corten Capital, Joseph Schull and Simon Begg, previously held major roles at private equity giant Warburg Pincus LLC. ...

