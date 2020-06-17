Backers Of Anti-Bias Rule For Attys Reject 'PC Police' Tag

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- An expansive new ethics rule barring expressions of bias by Pennsylvania attorneys has some experts warning of a potential chilling effect on speech around controversial topics, but the rule's backers argue that disciplinary officials will think long and hard before slapping lawyers with charges over good faith debate. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's adoption of Rule 8.4(g) last week came after years of debate over whether the measure, which would apply not only to conduct in the courtroom and office but also to outside events including bar association conferences and educational seminars, would imperil lawyers' First Amendment rights and lead to a...

