DLA Piper-Led Iberdrola Offers $579M For Aussie Power Biz

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Guided by DLA Piper, Spanish utility Iberdrola and Sydney-based wind energy producer Infigen said Wednesday they've reached an AU$840 million ($579 million) deal for the Australian company that beats out the offer of a Philippine rival. In a statement, Infigen Energy said its board of directors recommends investors back the deal. The company said the transaction is a 7.5% premium to an offer earlier this month from a majority-owned unit of Philippines-based Ayala Corp. valuing it at about $537 million, and a nearly 70% premium to the weighted price of its securities from the last three months before the earlier bid....

