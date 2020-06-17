Generic Cos. Ask Fed. Circ. To Deny Amarin's Vascepa Appeal

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit should turn down Amarin Pharma Inc.'s appeal over its heart drug Vascepa, generic-drug makers have told the appeals court, saying Amarin is attempting to "manufacture legal error" where none exists. In a response brief filed Tuesday, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. urged the Federal Circuit to leave in place a Nevada federal judge's decision that invalidated Amarin's patents for being obvious over earlier inventions. Amarin said in May that no one had come up with its particular treatment for severe hypertriglyceridemia and that the lower court "fell victim to hindsight." But the duo said Amarin was...

