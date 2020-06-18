Forum Selection Clause Clash Reroutes Trade Secret Dispute

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge sent a trade secrets dispute to Florida after it bounced back and forth between the two states, saying that when multiple forum selection clauses are at play, the facts of the case must determine where it should be litigated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark J. Dinsmore on Wednesday declined to rethink his order to transfer High Tech Locksmiths' trade secrets lawsuit against its former CEO Jay Wiener and four of its former employees to Florida federal court. The automotive locksmith company alleges Wiener conspired with the workers to start a competing company with its proprietary technology. But High...

