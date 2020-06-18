Taser Rival Urges Justices To Toss $7.6M Loss After PTAB Ax

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Electrical weapons maker Phazzer is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to wipe out a $7.6 million judgment in rival Taser's lawsuit against it, saying it shouldn't have to pay because Taser's patent was later invalidated by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In a June 8 petition docketed Tuesday, Phazzer Electronics Inc. asked the high court to review a Federal Circuit's decision upholding a default judgment of $7.6 million against it in a patent and trademark infringement case brought by Taser International. The PTAB in February cancelled the disputed claims in Taser's patent in ex parte reexamination, which meant those claims...

