Wilson Sonsini, Kirkland Lead Crypto Mining Co.'s $106M IPO

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Ebang, a Chinese technology company that creates equipment to mine cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, could raise $106 million in an initial public offering advised on by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and Kirkland & Ellis International LLP. Wilson-advised Ebang International Holdings Inc. said it would be selling more than 19.3 million shares at a price range of $4.50 to $6.50 each, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Kirkland & Ellis is advising the underwriters. At the midpoint share price of $5.50, the company could raise $106.2 million, which will be used to expand its business, develop new...

