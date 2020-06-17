Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teleconference Not Ideal For Mediating IP Fight, AI Co. Says

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An artificial intelligence startup is seeking to push back mediation for a patent dispute because its founder is on military duty and cannot travel due to the pandemic, telling a Missouri federal court Wednesday that having a teleconference is "unlikely to result in an optimal outcome."

In a five-page filing, Mycroft AI urged U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to postpone a mediation conference originally set for July 6 in a lawsuit brought by Voice Tech Corp. over voice command technology. Mycroft's founder, Joshua Montgomery, would be in Hawaii during that time for mandatory military duty and would not be able to...

