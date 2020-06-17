Noel Francisco Stepping Down As Solicitor General

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco will resign next month after nearly three years as the Trump administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, a tenure marked by high-profile legal battles over President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies, from the travel ban to the undoing of Obama-era protections for young immigrants. U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco, shown here in May 2019, will resign from his position in July, the Department of Justice said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Francisco, a former Supreme Court litigator at Jones Day, will formally step down from his post as No. 3 in the U.S. Department of Justice on July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS