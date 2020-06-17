Reed Smith Reps Perrigo's $50M Investment In CBD Supplier

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Perrigo Company PLC announced Wednesday that it closed a Reed Smith LLP-steered deal to acquire a minority equity stake in a CBD supplier for $50 million, as well as an agreement with the supplier that will allow the Irish pharmaceutical company to launch CBD products. Perrigo will acquire a roughly 20% equity stake in Kazmira LLC and will enter a partnership with the Colorado-based supplier that will include scaling up its facilities and laboratories to produce THC-free CBD from industrial hemp. Perrigo will then launch its CBD products in various global markets, according to the company's announcement. A representative of Reed...

