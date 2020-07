Rising Star: Cohen Milstein's Jamie Bowers

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC associate Jamie Bowers has helped negotiate multimillion-dollar settlements in ERISA class actions against SunTrust Banks Inc., Bon Secours Health System Inc. and St. Anthony Medical...

To view the full article, register now.