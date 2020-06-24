Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The Ones That Got Away: Trump's 12 Failed Judicial Nominees

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has notched his 200th judicial confirmation faster than any president in the last 40 years — but along the way, 12 judicial nominations fell apart.

More on  Trump's 200th  Judicial Confirmation 5th Circ. Pick  Clears Senate  In 200th Confirmation For Trump How Trump  Forever Changed; Judicial Nominations  Charting  Trump's Judicial Impact Across 200 Confirmations Trump's Circuit Judges Take Aim At  Regulators  How Trump's Judges Are Handling  Abortion Rights  And  ACA  Trump's Judicial Picks To Sway  Immigration  Law For Years How  Environmental  Law Is Shifting Under Trump's Judges How Trump's Judicial Picks Have Changed  Employment  Law Law360's  Guide  To...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!