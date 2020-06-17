True Religion Proposes $65M Debt-Equity Swap Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt premium jeans retailer True Religion Apparel has submitted a Chapter 11 plan to the Delaware bankruptcy court that would swap just under $65 million of its more than $139 million in debt for equity. The Chapter 11 plan submitted to the court Tuesday would swap more than half of True Religion's term loan debt for equity and pay unsecured creditors out of any funds clawed back from prebankruptcy transfers. True Religion filed for bankruptcy protection April 13 in the wake of widespread business restrictions enacted amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The government-enforced closures led the debtor to shutter all of its...

