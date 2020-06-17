Lighthizer Says China Likely To Meet Trade Deal Benchmarks

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration expects China to increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural products as required by the two countries' January trade deal, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told lawmakers Wednesday, waving away data that showed Beijing falling behind. In testimony before both congressional trade committees spanning several hours, Lighthizer vigorously defended the so-called phase one trade deal, which featured a commitment from China to increase its purchases of certain U.S. goods by $200 billion over the next two years. Independent research from the Peterson Institute for International Economics has shown China lagging behind those targets, but Lighthizer said the methodology used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS