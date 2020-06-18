FWS Must Take 2nd Look At Power Line's Impact On Bug, Bird

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must reconsider a permit allowing the incidental killing of a protected beetle during construction of a proposed 225-mile power line system in Nebraska that could also affect whooping cranes and permanently alter historic landmarks, a Colorado federal judge has ruled. In a 116-page decision, U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez said Wednesday that the FWS didn't properly consider the full impacts of the project in violation of the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Preservation Act, penning a ruling that further delays construction on the power line until the permit undergoes...

