Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FWS Must Take 2nd Look At Power Line's Impact On Bug, Bird

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must reconsider a permit allowing the incidental killing of a protected beetle during construction of a proposed 225-mile power line system in Nebraska that could also affect whooping cranes and permanently alter historic landmarks, a Colorado federal judge has ruled.

In a 116-page decision, U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez said Wednesday that the FWS didn't properly consider the full impacts of the project in violation of the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Preservation Act, penning a ruling that further delays construction on the power line until the permit undergoes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!