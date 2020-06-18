Justices Told Suboxone Ruling Lets PTAB 'Do As It Pleases'

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- BioDelivery Sciences has told the U.S. Supreme Court that a Federal Circuit decision allowing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to flout a previous remand order in a dispute involving opioid addiction treatment Suboxone can't be allowed to stand, arguing it risks depriving petitioners of due process and "will invite the PTAB to do as it pleases." BioDelivery's June 11 petition for certiorari said the PTAB invoked a nonexistent authority when it disregarded the Federal Circuit's order to consider all of BioDelivery's invalidity grounds in an inter partes review in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in SAS Institute v....

