Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Told Suboxone Ruling Lets PTAB 'Do As It Pleases'

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- BioDelivery Sciences has told the U.S. Supreme Court that a Federal Circuit decision allowing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to flout a previous remand order in a dispute involving opioid addiction treatment Suboxone can't be allowed to stand, arguing it risks depriving petitioners of due process and "will invite the PTAB to do as it pleases."

BioDelivery's June 11 petition for certiorari said the PTAB invoked a nonexistent authority when it disregarded the Federal Circuit's order to consider all of BioDelivery's invalidity grounds in an inter partes review in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in SAS Institute v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!