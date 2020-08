Rising Star: Goodwin's Cammy Contizano

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT) -- Cammy Contizano of Goodwin Procter LLP has advised on several multimillion-dollar deals including investment firm DST Global's contribution to Checkout.com's record-breaking $230 million financing round, earning her a spot among the...

