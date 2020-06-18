Lloyd's Of London Apologizes For Links To Slave Trade

Law360, London (June 18, 2020, 5:21 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London apologized on Thursday for its links to the Atlantic slave trade in the 18th and 19th centuries as the 330-year old insurance market committed to initiatives that it said will help ethnic minorities in its workforce. Lloyd's acknowledged that its roots lay in insuring fleets that transported uprooted African men, women and children to the Americas as part of its marine insurance offering. "We are sorry for the role played by the Lloyd's market in the 18th and 19th century slave trade," the market said in a statement on Thursday. "This was an appalling and shameful period of...

