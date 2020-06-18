The Term: DACA, Title VII Bombshells Land Early

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dropped two unexpected and explosive decisions this week, granting Title VII protections for LGBT workers and upholding — at least for now — legal protections for the 700,000 young immigrants protected under the DACA program. This Week S1, E35: DACA, Title VII Bombshells Land Early Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. Up top, the team welcomes senior immigration...

