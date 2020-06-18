Wirecard Delays Financial Results Over Missing €1.9B

Law360, London (June 18, 2020, 1:31 PM BST) -- Payments company Wirecard said Thursday it has delayed publication of its annual financial results for the fourth time after auditor Ernst & Young could not trace €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) in cash held in trust accounts at two Asian banks. Wirecard AG, a German company that faces allegations of accounting irregularities, said in a statement that there is evidence that a trustee of the accounts could have provided "spurious balance confirmations...to deceive the auditor and create a wrong perception of the existence of such cash balances." EY told Wirecard that the company's 2019 financial statement requires additional audits after two Asian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS