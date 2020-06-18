EPA Declines To Regulate Perchlorate In Drinking Water

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday declined to regulate perchlorate under the Safe Drinking Water Act, saying that despite concerns about its impact on children, the chemical does not pose enough of a threat to enough people to warrant regulation. The agency withdrew its 2011 finding that perchlorate, which is found in rocket fuels and munitions, should be regulated because of its threat to public health. The EPA said that state-level regulations of the substance, remediation activities at contaminated sites and other factors had lowered the risk perchlorate poses. "State and local water systems are effectively and efficiently managing levels...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS