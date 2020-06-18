Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union secured a spot among this week's legal lions after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with its client and found the Civil Right Act applies to LGBT workers, while Quinn Emanuel ended up among the legal lambs after a court found it should be disqualified from a lawsuit over a California wildfire. Legal Lions Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and Stanford Law School kick off this week's legal lions list. The U.S. Supreme Court handed their clients a pivotal win Monday, ruling that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bans gender bias, protects workers...

