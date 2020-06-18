8th Circ. Won't Revive Food Packaging Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit declined Thursday to revive a food packaging company's antitrust lawsuit against its larger rival, claiming the company failed to show how its competitor's patents were fraudulent and how the competitor engaged in discount bundling in an anti-competitive matter. The three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's decision to grant Graphic Packaging International LLC summary judgment in the case, ruling that Inline Packaging LLC failed to adequately show how Graphic had engaged in patent fraud involving patents for susceptor packaging — food packaging that channels microwave energy to brown and crisp foods — to support its illegal monopolization claim....

