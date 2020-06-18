Okla. Oil Driller Hits Ch. 11 After COVID-19 Stalls Reorg Plans

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Chisholm Oil and Gas Operating LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection late Wednesday in Delaware with a plan to restructure more than $500 million of secured debt after its Oklahoma drilling operations proved less productive than anticipated and the COVID-19 outbreak doomed its reorganization efforts. In initial court filings, restructuring adviser Matthew J. Henry of Alvarez & Marsal said Chisholm was driven into bankruptcy when its efforts to address liquidity concerns were hampered by falling fossil fuel demand and cratering oil and gas prices due to the coronavirus and a pricing war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The company began exploration...

