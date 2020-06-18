SEC Told More 'Accredited Investors' Could Benefit Minorities

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Expanding the "accredited investor" definition could be an effective tool for increasing women and minority-owned businesses' access to capital, an entrepreneur who backs businesses led by underrepresented groups told a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission forum on Thursday. Arlan Hamilton, founder of Backstage Capital, said that broadening the definition of an accredited investor "is something that would change things in a very meaningful way." "And it wouldn't be as unruly as some people might think," said Hamilton, who was one of the event's keynote speakers, through a recorded interview broadcast at the event. Hamilton's remarks were part of a daylong virtual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS