Feds Hope To Moot Merger Case, Citing New Farelogix Deal

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Justice lawyers have told the Third Circuit a plan to merge travel companies Accelya and Farelogix puts in plain view why it should moot the government's lower-court loss in a challenge to Sabre's defunct deal to take over Farelogix. The DOJ wrote briefly Wednesday to the appeals court — where the Antitrust Division has fought to overturn Sabre's district court win that would have allowed the purchase of Farelogix to move forward — to offer the government's stance that Sabre's victory in Delaware district court was no longer relevant. Sabre and Farelogix called off their $360 million deal...

