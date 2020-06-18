EPA Lists New Substance As Hazardous Under Clean Air Act

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday added 1-bromopropane to the list of air pollutants that are regulated under the Clean Air Act, agreeing with New York regulators that the chemical has a negative impact on public health. The agency granted petitions to add the chemical, also referred to as 1-BP, to its list of regulated pollutants after receiving petitions from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and another group about a decade ago, according to a notice published in the Federal Register. "With this action, EPA is granting, for the first time, a request through the use of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS