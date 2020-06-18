DEA Mismanaged Crypto-Related Undercover Ops, IG Says

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A DOJ Office of the Inspector General audit report released Wednesday found that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's undercover operations involving digital currencies lacked proper supervision and internal controls, two years after an ex-DEA agent was convicted of stealing $700,000 in cryptocurrency. The partially redacted audit found that between fiscal years 2015 and 2017, the DEA's undercover financial transactions to infiltrate and dismantle drug trafficking and money laundering organizations weren't properly documented, and the agency didn't implement or follow effective controls and didn't follow requirements to inform the attorney general and Congress of all the associated authorized illegal activities. The audit assessed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS