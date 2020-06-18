Pa. Justices Scrap Ban On Medical Pot For Probationers

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania courts cannot bar people on probation or parole from using doctor-recommended medical marijuana while under supervision, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Thursday. The high court's unanimous decision said the immunity from arrest and discrimination for medical pot patients in the state's Medical Marijuana Act of 2016 means the Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas can't bar probationers from using medical cannabis products, even if the court said it had difficulty distinguishing between legitimate, state-sanctioned use and illicit recreational use. "The legislature considered persons under court supervision and chose to impose constraints only upon a specific subcategory (those physically present...

