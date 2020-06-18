Fed. Circ. Grants Arthrex Remand In Ex Parte Reexam

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel granted a remand under Arthrex to JHO Intellectual Property Holdings LLC on Thursday, saying that an earlier decision allowing Arthrex remands for inter partes reexaminations should also apply to ex parte reexaminations. In a two-page nonprecedential order, the panel rejected the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's argument that Arthrex, a Federal Circuit decision that found the appointment of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges was unconstitutional, shouldn't extend beyond inter partes reviews. The government had contended that the constitutional problem identified in Arthrex isn't present for ex parte reexaminations since the USPTO director can make "unilateral decisions"...

